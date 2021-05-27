Dayton police warning drivers, motorcyclists to be cautious ahead of busy holiday travel season

MIAMI VALLEY — Traffic is expected to be heavier than anything drivers have seen in the past 18 months as families travel for Memorial Day. Dayton police are warning drivers and motorcyclists, asking them to take precautions as the hit the road this holiday weekend.

Sergeant Gordon Cairns told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that motorcyclists, in particular need to keep their focus on the roads.

“On the motorcycle, you don’t have the luxury of a big steel compartment around you,” Cairns said.

On the road, troubles for motorcyclists develop quickly and they only have milliseconds to react. Because of that, Dayton police recommend riders wear helmets and protective clothing.

“That will increase life-saving potential if you’re involved in an accident,” Cairns said.

Cairns said police are asking drivers to give motorcyclists more space on the roadways.

As this is the first major holiday families can travel for since the pandemic, Cairns said Dayton police will have extra patrols out looking for extreme speeds, impaired drivers, reckless driving and distracted driving.

