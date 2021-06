Shepard recalled being "blackout" drunk when he did the pre-interview for his first Late Night appearance. "I show up on the show, I don't know what he's talking about," he said on Blake Griffin's The Pursuit of Healthiness podcast. "I can tell he's queuing me up for stories I've told, but I don't know any of the stories. So, I'm just doing what I can to be funny out there and I am a mess." Shepard, who returned to the show in 2006 and 2008, added: "So I was banned from that show for some years, until I got sober and I got myself back on it and now I’ve been on it a bazillion times."