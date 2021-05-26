Rusko in Concert at Ayva Center

Rusko, the British EDM producer and DJ, lands at Avya Center in West Houston for an evening of pulse-pounding electronic music. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors and out, many Houstonians are safely returning to normal life and activities. The safest way to enjoy this and many other events around Houston is to get vaccinated from COVID-19 infection. Many vaccination sites across the city are allowing walk-ins, including at NRG Park and all Houston Health Department sites. Find the nearest site, including major pharmacies, by texting your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.