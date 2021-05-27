Cancel
College Sports

Hackenburg, Teodosio send Clemson past Georgia Tech 11-5

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Adam Hackenberg hit a three run home run and Bryce Teodosio hit an inside-the-park homer and two triples and 11th-seeded Clemson ended its season rallying to beat No. 2-seed Georgia Tech 11-5 on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech will face No. 7-seed Louisville in an ACC Tournament pool play game on Thursday.

Hackenburg hit a 3-2 pitch off Dal Smith to knot the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning. Hackenburg fouled off nine pitches in a 14-pitch at bat before driving it to left center.

Teodosio tripled to right center two batters later to drive in a run and Clemson (25-27) led for the remainder. Teodosio made it 5-3 with his inside-the-park homer in the sixth inning.

Davis Sharpe pitched seven innings for the Tigers with eight strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter. Sharpe threw 101 pitches; 66 (65%) of which were for strikes.

Stephen Reid hit two home runs and drove in three in a 2-for-4 effort for the Yellow Jackets (28-22).

