Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

By Brian Moylan
Vulture
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on our favorite show, Rich Women Doing Things, the rich women did things. They took a private jet to Lake Tahoe (or Lake Taco, as I like to call it) and were forced to carry all of their belongings into the house because COVID cancelled valets. They prepared dinner for their friends, burning the salmon, even though there was already a chef on staff in their 18-bedroom AirBNB complete with a sports bar, cinema room, indoor pool, and hot tub. (Girl, if your AirBNB is that big, it is officially like a room that Ramona Singer is in: just a BNB because all of the Air has been sucked out.) They also taught us what a “knobber” is, which I thought was the name of one of Scooby-Doo’s cousins, but I guess I am wrong.

www.vulture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Garcelle
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Black People#Covid#Bnb#Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Brandi Glanville Wants Money From Vanderpump Rules If Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Gets A Piece Of Vanderpump Dogs

It’s time to play another round of, I Hate Lisa Vanderpump But Her Jedi Mind Powers Force Me To Talk About Her Constantly. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn’t the end of the road for LVP. She has her remaining restaurants, dog rescue organization, and three television shows currently on network schedules. Former co-star Lisa Rinna has issue with LVP’s latest show, Vanderpump Dogs.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Erika Jayne’s Ghostwriter Claims Denise Richards Was On “Do Not Hire” List Prior To Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

We’re off to the races with yet another season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and it seems like this season has a chance of being as great as the good old days. Last year, despite the show successfully attracting plenty of viewers, was hard to watch. The group ganged up on everyone’s favorite raggamuffin Denise Richards after she wouldn’t admit to hooking up with Brandi Glanville. Brandi really finally thought she had a shot at getting a diamond back in her hand by outing Denise. But in the end, Denise has the last laugh (with a Casamigos in hand) because she’s a real-life successful actress with a happy family. And Brandi is just begging for Bravo to give her a check any way they can. And now blaming the whole rumor on her only friend Kim Richards.
CelebritiesPopculture

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Blasted as 'Ignorant' for Latest Controversial Post

Lisa Rinna is taking some flak from fans for her cavalier attitude towards drinking and alcoholism. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made an Instagram post on Friday joking that if she were a therapist, she would simply tell her clients: "Oh shut the f— up and have a drink." Many followers who rely on therapy commented that this was "ignorant" of Rinna.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Here's Why Teresa Giudice Looked a Little Different at the RHONJ Reunion

If you noticed something a bit different about Teresa Giudice at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 reunion, your eyes weren't deceiving you. And we're not talking about that new relationship glow either (although, the mom has seemed extra radiant since she went public about her romance with Luis "Louie" Ruelas).
California StatePosted by
Primetimer

State Bar of California admits to making mistakes in handling Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Tom Girardi

Girardi has been accused of stealing funds from legal settlements. In a rare admission, the State Bar of California revealed that an internal audit of the L.A. power broker’s file at the bar “revealed mistakes made in some investigations over the many decades of Mr. Girardi’s career going back some 40 years and spanning the tenure of many Chief Trial Counsels.” The audit conducted recently by an outside consultant “identified significant issues” in the “investigation and evaluation of high-dollar, high volume trust accounts,” the bar said. The state bar is currently trying to disbar Girardi, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease earlier this year.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kyle Richards reveals how Erika Jayne is doing after Hulu doc

Kyle Richards says her “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” pal is “OK” in the wake of Hulu’s damning documentary, “The Housewife and the Hustler,” which aired this week. “I mean, you know, obviously it’s a hard time,” Richards, 52, told Access Hollywood on Wednesday, “but she’s doing OK.”. Jayne,...
Movieshollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Beverly Hills 90210: The Ultimate Collection’ on DVD

Beverly Hills 90210 was a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s, ushering in a new wave of young adult and teenage-oriented soap operas that continue to rank among the most-watched series on networks and streaming platforms. Riverdale, Melrose Place and pretty much everything on The CW have a debt of gratitude to 90210. The landmark show is now being celebrated with The Ultimate Collection featuring the 10 seasons of the flagship series and even BH90210, the 2019 reboot that last one season.
CelebritiesDecider

Andy Cohen Bashes ‘Housewife and the Hustler’ Doc for Including Danielle Staub, Dana Wilkey: “Questionable at Best”

Andy Cohen is giving his own take on the buzzy new documentary The Housewife and the Hustler. The Real Housewives executive producer weighed in on the newly released ABC News movie, which details the complicated legal troubles of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. During an episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, Cohen addressed Jayne’s future on RHOBH now that The Housewife and the Hustler has been released, People reports.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Heather Dubrow Is Coming Back to 'RHOC'

Thirteen hours ago, Heather Dubrow posted an Instagram photo of herself aptly holding an orange. Her caption? "IS IT TRUE ??? I’M COMING BACK TO RHOC ???" And the answer is yes. Yup, Heather is coming back to Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 16, and most people are popping their bottles of celebratory Champagne.
TV & Videosdnyuz.com

Kelly Dodd not returning to ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Bravo heard fans’ calls. Much-maligned Kelly Dodd won’t be returning to “Real Housewives of Orange County” and neither will Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, a Bravo rep confirmed to Page Six. The network declined to renew their contracts. Former star Heather Dubrow, who appeared on seasons 7 through 11,...