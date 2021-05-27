The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
This week on our favorite show, Rich Women Doing Things, the rich women did things. They took a private jet to Lake Tahoe (or Lake Taco, as I like to call it) and were forced to carry all of their belongings into the house because COVID cancelled valets. They prepared dinner for their friends, burning the salmon, even though there was already a chef on staff in their 18-bedroom AirBNB complete with a sports bar, cinema room, indoor pool, and hot tub. (Girl, if your AirBNB is that big, it is officially like a room that Ramona Singer is in: just a BNB because all of the Air has been sucked out.) They also taught us what a “knobber” is, which I thought was the name of one of Scooby-Doo’s cousins, but I guess I am wrong.www.vulture.com