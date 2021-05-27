Cancel
Figs prices IPO at $22 a share, valuing company around $4.4 billion

By Mike Murphy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 22 days ago
Healthcare apparel company Figs Inc. priced its initial public offering at $22 a share Wednesday night, well above its expected range, valuing the company around $4.4 billion on an equity basis, taking into account diluted shares.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Company Valuation#Healthcare#Figs Inc
