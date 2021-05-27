Figs prices IPO at $22 a share, valuing company around $4.4 billion

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.