Figs prices IPO at $22 a share, valuing company around $4.4 billion

1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 5,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "DIBS" on June 10, 2021. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $115 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.