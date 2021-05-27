Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Summer is on its way and this year, concerts, festivals and more events are back in the Erie area

Erie Times-News
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is almost here and this one's likely to be a little more what we're used to, in terms of entertainment. Concerts, festivals, shows and other events that were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic are beginning to return to the Erie area. We put together a sampling of what you can find to do this summer. The list isn't complete. It couldn't be. So many events are returning that we couldn't get everything in. And the fate of some is still being decided.

www.goerie.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Government
City
Girard, PA
City
Edinboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
City
Pittsfield Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Beer Festival#Summer Music#Arts#Concerts#Harding School#Fwd Demo Derby#Jeeps#Atvs#Seann Clark Friends#Mambo Jazz#Slim Red#Tiny Paper Boats#Sasquatch#French#Riverside Brewing Co#Vip#Buttermilk Falls Gang#Rankin Schell#Bass Drum Bass Trio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Hundreds of companies observed Juneteenth before it became a federal holiday

Before Juneteenth became a federal holiday this week, hundreds of companies have been observing the day that recognizes the liberation of slaves after the Civil War. To name a few, Adobe, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, Nike, Quicken Loans, Spotify, Target and Uber all began observing Juneteenth last year. Joining the list this year are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Conde Nast, National Grid and Yelp.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.