Summer is on its way and this year, concerts, festivals and more events are back in the Erie area

Summer is almost here and this one's likely to be a little more what we're used to, in terms of entertainment. Concerts, festivals, shows and other events that were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic are beginning to return to the Erie area. We put together a sampling of what you can find to do this summer. The list isn't complete. It couldn't be. So many events are returning that we couldn't get everything in. And the fate of some is still being decided.