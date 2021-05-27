Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

China industrial profits rise 57% y/y in April, slowing amid high commodity prices

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109VCE_0aCdsxCf00

BEIJING (Reuters) - Earnings at China’s industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing.

Profits at China’s industrial firms rose 57% year-on-year in April to 768.63 billion yuan ($120.22 billion), down from year-on-year growth of 92.3% in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.

For the January-April period, industrial firms’ profits grew 106% from the same period a year earlier to 2.59 trillion yuan.

“The improvement of corporate performance is still uneven,” an NBS official said in a statement accompanying the data.

“The profitability of some consumer goods industries has not yet recovered to pre-epidemic levels; coupled with the high prices of bulk commodities, this has increased the pressure on the production and operation of midstream and downstream industries.”

China’s economy posted record growth in the first quarter as it emerged from the pandemic slump although analysts expect the brisk expansion to moderate later this year.

Officials warn the foundations for economic recovery are not yet secure amid emerging problems, including pressures on firms caused by higher raw material costs as international commodity prices rise.

From the start of the year through mid-May, prices for China’s steel rebar, hot-rolled steel coil and copper - vital for the construction of machinery, buildings, appliances and vehicles - surged more than 30%.

Exports accelerated in April, as a brisk U.S. recovery and stalled factory production in virus-hit countries including India boosted overseas orders from China.

However, growth in factory activity and output slowed in April, with companies facing challenges such as chip and container shortages, problems in international logistics and rising freight rates.

Liabilities at industrial firms increased 8.6% year-on-year at end-April, down from 9.0% growth as of end-March.

The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.

($1 = 6.3936 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Yuan#Y Y#Nbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
China
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is modestly higher after recouping early losses on Friday, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just breaking above the 7,400 level near all-time highs, as strong gains in technology stocks offset weakness across most other sectors after crude oil and bullion prices tumbled on US dollar's surge. The cues overnight from Wall Street were mixed.
spglobal.com

CHINA DATA: May exports of key oil products fall 21% on month to 3.8 mil mt

China's exports of key oil products fell 21.6% month on month in May, showed preliminary data from the General Administration of Customs, or GAC, on June 18. The fall in exports came as the major oil companies held more stocks at home to cater to domestic demand amid limited availability of export quotas and record-high crude throughput, market sources and analysts said.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EIG-led consortium closes $12.4 bln Aramco pipelines deal

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners said on Friday a consortium it led has closed a deal to buy 49% of Saudi oil producer Aramco’s pipelines business for $12.4 billion. EIG said the co-investment process for the deal attracted a global group of investors from China, Saudi...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn, soy rebound after sell-off as weather risks weighed

CHICAGO, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures rose sharply on Friday, rebounding from steep declines a day earlier on bargain-buying ahead of the weekend and uncertainty about weather in the Midwest crop belt, analysts said. Fresh export interest lent support as this week’s break in futures...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fitch raises UK outlook on economic resilience to pandemic shock

June 18 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch raised Britain's outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' on Friday, saying macroeconomic, labour market and fiscal outturns since the start of 2021 showed the economy was more resilient to the impact of the pandemic shock. "The roll-out of the UK's coronavirus vaccination programme has...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for fourth week on Fed 'shock waves'

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2480 * New home prices post largest annual rise since November 2006 * Gap between 2- and 10-year rates narrows by 7.4 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly eight weeks against the greenback on Friday and posted its biggest weekly decline since March last year, as the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance led to short-covering of U.S. dollars. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2422 to the greenback, or 80.50 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2480. For the week, it was down 2%, after ending lower in the three previous weeks. "We have seen some pretty material short-dollar positions in the market and we have seen traders rushing in to cover those shorts," said Andrew Cherry, head of global markets, HSBC Bank Canada. "The Fed surprised the market on Wednesday, sending some pretty big shock waves through currency and rate markets," Cherry added. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank signaled interest rate hikes could begin in 2023, sooner than previous guidance of 2024. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper and oil, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. Copper was down more than 8% for the week, but oil notched a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this year. Canada is extending a ban on non-essential travel with the United States and the rest of the world until July 21, officials said, prompting frustration from businesses and U.S. legislators. Domestic data showed new home prices rising in May at an annual rate of 11.3%, the largest increase since November 2006. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year falling 1.4 basis points to 1.380%. The gap between 2- and 10-year rates narrowed by 7.4 basis points to 92.7 basis points in favor of the longer-dated bond, the smallest spread since Feb. 18. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Fed-fueled dollar rises as bears make for exits

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its advance against a basket of currencies on Friday, building on the gains logged after the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this week surprised markets by signaling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. The dollar index ,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow

MELBOURNE, June 18 (Reuters) - Oil futures rose on Friday, reversing early losses and set for a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this year despite rising prices. Officials at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries got the...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Commodities From Copper to Corn Tumble on China Crackdown, Rising Dollar

The prices of commodities were falling sharply on Thursday, cutting into months of gains and weighing on equity markets, as China takes steps to cool off rising prices and the U.S. dollar strengthens. The decline in commodities was widespread, with futures prices for palladium and platinum falling more than 11%...
Businessworldoil.com

Oil prices sink as rising U.S. dollar pushes investors out of commodities

(Bloomberg) --Oil slumped as a rising dollar pushed financial investors, who had piled into commodities to guard against inflation, toward the exits for other sectors. Futures in New York fell as much as 3.3% on Thursday. Oil was under pressure as the strengthening U.S. dollar reduced the appeal of commodities priced in the currency a day after the Federal Reserve signaled its ultra-easy monetary policy will soon come to an end. Meanwhile, Iranian remarks suggesting a nuclear deal is close to being revived sparked concerns about a potential flood of crude exports from the Islamic Republic.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Singapore's May exports rise 8.8% y/y, below forecast

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Singapore’s May non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 8.8% from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, driven mainly by non-electronic shipments such as specialised machinery, petrochemicals and primary chemicals. The year-on-year export growth was below economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 16%...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

European new car sales rise 74% y/y in May- ACEA

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - European car registrations surged in May, rising for the third month in row, industry data showed on Thursday, as sales continued to recover from the low level reported last year when sales dropped across Europe due to coronavirus restrictions. New passenger car registrations rose by...
BusinessForexTV.com

Taiwan Central Bank Holds Rate At Record Low

Taiwan’s central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged at a record low, as widely expected, on Thursday. Policymakers decided to hold the benchmark rate at 1.125 percent. Due to higher crude oil prices and low base period, inflation was higher in the first half of the 2021, the bank...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

US Steel Issues Strong Q2 Profit Outlook

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) Thursday said it expects its second-quarter adjusted profit to be about $880 million or $3.08 per share, above analysts' current estimates, driven by higher steel prices and strong demand for flat-rolled steel. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $2.67 per...
Retailwtvbam.com

China’s factory output, retail sales, investment all miss expectations in May

BEIJING (Reuters) – Growth in China’s factory output slowed for a third straight month in May, possibly due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in the country’s southern export powerhouse of Guangdong. The Chinese economy has largely shaken off the gloom from the coronavirus-induced slump last year, but officials warn...
Businesswkzo.com

Germany’s Ifo institute cuts growth forecast due to supply bottlenecks

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy will grow by a weaker-than-expected 3.3% this year as supply bottlenecks in manufacturing hold back industrial output, the Ifo economic institute predicted on Wednesday. The lower growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy represented a cut of 0.4 percentage points compared to its previous estimate...