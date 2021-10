Those who may be thinking of building a new home or are interested in the possibility of purchasing a spec home in Manning are invited to attend a special meeting Monday. City leaders are seeking input on the development of a new neighborhood within Manning and want existing residents as well as potential new residents to help them determine the look and feel of the subdivision. The 6 p.m. meeting at the Timmerman Shelter House may dive into the subjects of traditional housing, tiny houses, the size and scope of lot sizes as well as the possibility of developing pocket neighborhoods along with ideas brought to the table that night.

MANNING, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO