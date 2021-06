The quarterback is the most important position in football, which is why we see them drafted with the No. 1 overall pick so often. This offseason, three quarterbacks were taken with the first three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and five were taken in the first round. In the last five years, four quarterbacks have been taken with the No. 1 overall pick, and it's fair to say those who have played at least one NFL season have proven they are the future of their franchises.