If the rankings of Star Trek have confused you, this is the video for you. We’re back with another video from YouTube creator Certifiably Ingame, as he looks at the ranks of Star Trek. It may seem pretty cut and dry to most fans who and what each rank is and how they’re obtained but you have to remember that not everyone is a die-hard fan, or have been watching for 20 years. Some fans are new to the game, which is why these types of videos are so useful.