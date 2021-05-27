Millennial Moms Are Emotionally Exhausted

“Have you tried CBD gummies or a weighted blanket?” my friend Anne recently threw out to our group chat, after another friend canceled our Zoom date because she was too tired from a lack of sleep the night before. She had indeed tried both with little success, in addition to bedtime stories for adults and guided meditations. Actually, the gummies didn’t do much for Anne either, but she kept using them because she liked the taste. “I use a sleep mask and blackout shades, but I’m not sure if they actually work...” was my friend Lauren’s two cents. What followed was a lengthy discussion about everyone’s lack of sleep and the many, many products they have tried in their search for a good night’s slumber. (Out of the six of us, four had trouble falling asleep and one would wake up pretty consistently at 3 a.m.)