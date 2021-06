Back in 2017, when it was announced that John Krasinski was directing a horror film written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, many scratched their head in wonderment. Was he a horror fan? What would the guy from “The Office” bring to the genre? By the time A Quiet Place came out in theaters, it had already amassed massive acclaim which was eventually followed by the announcement that Krasinski would direct and write a sequel. Though many were excited, some wondered if the sequel would be able to live up to its predecessor. And in the case of this critic, A QUIET PLACE PART II more than delivers.