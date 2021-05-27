Cancel
Free PS Plus Games June 2021 - IGN Daily Fix

IGN
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on IGN The Fix: Games, Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for June and they do not disappoint! Next month, PS Plus subscribers can throw a few punches in Virtua Fighter 5 or live out their fantasy of piloting an X-Wing in Star Wars Squadrons. PS5 users will be treated to an additional free title, with co-op game Operation: Tango on offer. Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6's worldwide gameplay reveal will take place on May 28. The news arrived alongside a new teaser that features Giancarlo Esposito's Anton Castillo speaking to the people of the island nation of Yara, we may even see more of Chorizo, the beloved weiner-dog on wheels. And finally, Stella's got the low-down on 5 things you need to know about Biomutant, the latest game from THQ Nordic!

www.ign.com
