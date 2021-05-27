Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muncie, IN

Muncie Community School teachers receive pay raise

By Alyssa Donovan
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQxXB_0aCdqx8F00

MUNCIE — Meg Jercha, a 4th grade teacher at Northview Elementary in Muncie Community Schools, is in her tenth year with the district and to her surprise, just learned she’ll be getting an addition $5,200 added to her annual salary at the start of next school year.

“It was a very pleasant surprise I don’t think anyone knew it was happening. Especially with the year we’ve had. We can take a deep breath now and on top of that here’s this nice pay raise,” Jercha said.

“It’s all because of our general assembly and the unprecedented amount that they put in the budget for Indiana public schools,” Dr. Leann Kwiatkowski, Director of Public Education and CEO of Muncie Community Schools said.

Here's what the breakdown looks like. The raises for active teachers in the district are based on their teaching experience and time with Muncie Community Schools:

  • 1 – 4 years of teaching experience: $4,300
  • 5 – 10 years of teaching experience: $4,200 + $1,000 MCS experience = $5,200
  • 11 – 19 years of teaching experience: $4,000 + $1,000 MCS experience = $5,000
  • 20+ years of teaching experience: $2,400 + $1,000 MCS experience = $3,400

Additionally, starting salaries for teachers will increase from $38,500 to $42,000.

“The state has challenged school districts to have beginning teacher salary at $40,000. Of course, we want to be competitive so we went a little bit above that,” Kwiatkowski said. “Part of our strategy is we want to retain and recruit the best teachers in the state and a way to do that is by signaling what kind of salary they will have next year.”

WRTV

WRTV

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muncie, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Northview Elementary#Muncie Community Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...