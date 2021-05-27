Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

WIAA passes spectator ejection penalty for unruly fans at games

By Tony Atkins
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0p3i_0aCdqtbL00

The WIAA is cracking down on unruly fans.

On Wednesday, the association introduced a new rule to keep ejected fans away from high school games with some time to think about their actions.

If you plan to attend a game, as always, you’re encouraged to be on your best behavior. However, if not, referees or umpires could suspend you for an extended period of time.

“It’s the last thing we want to do, but there are times now they become too obtrusive on the game,” said Ken Koester of the National Association of Sports Officials, or NASO.

TMJ4

The new rule comes via Amendment 3. It will keep any fan ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct from attending the next contest.

“So this makes them stop and think. And maybe they don’t do something they’re going to regret, or that has such consequence and maybe they just won’t do it so they don’t miss their son’s or daughter's next game,” Koester said.

The news was welcomed by parents like Guererro Duran, who also coaches baseball. He said he understands officials’ ongoing issues with unruly fans.

TMJ4

“I think I do understand it from the perspective of the umpire shortage. I think it’s tough,” Duran said.

Tough because he thinks the rule could be tough to enforce as those “suspended” fans look to come back to the next contest.

TMJ4

“How do you enforce it? It’s a wide field, I could go up on a tree right there and no one would know that I'm here,” Duran said while sitting at his son’s baseball game.

This rule comes as a bipartisan bill in the State Senate and Assembly looks to make the act a Class A misdemeanor in Wisconsin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Game#Ejection#Naso#The State Senate#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WIAA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Weatheronfocus.news

WIAA issues Golf Tournament Spectator Guidelines

• Spectators MUST stay on cart paths. Keep at least 10 yards from any competitor. Please do not walk on or across fairways or greens at any time. Only coaches are. allowed on the greens during the practice round and to cross the fairways to help look. for balls or...
MLSPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Fans Ejected from Empower Field During Soccer Match

Security staff ejected multiple fans from the CONCACAF Nations League final at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday (June 6) after they violated the fan code of conduct. According to a statement from the stadium management company, one individual injured a U.S. player after throwing an object onto the field. The Denver Police Department (DPD) arrested them for throwing projectiles, and another four individuals for trespassing.
MLBozarkradionews.com

BUDWEISER BALLPARK PASS FOR 2021 SEASON ON SALE NOW Ticket Subscription Pass Allows Fans to Attend All Cardinals Home Games for $34.99/Month Club To Resume Sale of Fan-Friendly KMOX 1120 “First Pitch Tickets” For Every Home Game

LOUIS, Mo., June 10, 2021 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the 2021 Budweiser Ballpark Pass is on sale now at cardinals.com/ballparkpass. The popular ticket subscription service gives fans the opportunity to attend as many Cardinals home games as they want each month for a monthly fee of $34.99.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings’ super fan Millie Wall passes away

Some sad news in the world of Minnesota Vikings fans today, as the family of Millie Wall has announced that she has passed away at the age of 102. You may remember Millie Wall as the kind grandmother that the Vikings gave tickets to for their 2017 NFC Divisional Round game against the New Orleans Saints. It was Millie’s first opportunity to see the team play in the postseason in person, and she got to see a pretty darn good one.
NBAArkansas Online

Unruly fans spoil fun of NBA playoffs

Isaiah Thomas finally thought a conversation was in order. During the 2019-20 season, Thomas, a member of the Washington Wizards, was playing in Philadelphia against the 76ers. A fan had been cursing at him while holding outstretched middle fingers from both of his hands. After it happened a third time,...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Neal’s 3-2 pitch: Few unruly fans spoiling games for rest of crowd

Joe Mauer knew there were some ballparks where fans would be tougher to play in front of than others. The former American League Most Valuable Player specifically put Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park and Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago in that group. "There are some hostile environments," he said. Mauer also...
NBAKENS 5

Jae Crowder's Game 6 ejection for trolling LeBron is one of the funniest ejections ever

LOS ANGELES — In case you were a little too wrapped up in pinching yourself that the Phoenix Suns were about to knock off the defending champion Lakers and move onto the second round of the playoffs at the end of last night’s game, Jae Crowder was ejected at the very end of the game, which I would objectively describe as one of the funniest ejections in the history of the league.
Bristol, VAheraldcourier.com

APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners sweep Axmen in twinbill as Game 1 ejection, Game 2 no-hitter are the highlights

BRISTOL, Va. – Dave Trembley was ejected on Sunday, but the manager of the Bristol State Liners certainly wasn’t dejected. Trembley emerged from his team’s locker room at DeVault Stadium sporting a big smile after the State Liners polished off an 8-6 victory over the Kingsport Axmen in the first game of an Appalachian League doubleheader and snapped a three-game losing streak.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Jae Crowder ejected at end of Game 6 win over Lakers

Suns forward Jae Crowder was ejected at the end of Phoenix’s 113-100 Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Thursday night. After a small gathering from players from both teams, Crowder was seen running directly from the court to the Suns’ locker room. It...
NBANBA

NBA 2K League Week 4 Preview

CHOC’S WEEK: NetsGC point guard Josh “Choc” Humphries was named NBA 2K League Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Tampa native averaged 34.5 points and 12.7 assists while leading NetsGC to a 3-1 record in Week 3. He leads the league in assists (13.5) and ranks fourth in scoring (29.5). Humphries and NetsGC will face Wizards District Gaming tonight at 9 p.m. ET.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

MLB: Pitchers to face ejections, 10-game bans for foreign substance use

June 15 (UPI) -- MLB pitchers will be ejected and receive 10-game suspensions for the use of foreign substances on baseballs as part of an expanded policy to prevent competitive advantages in the game, the league announced Tuesday. The policy, which becomes effective Monday, comes amid league lows in batting...
Grimes, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

DCG Teams on Field Tonight

Dallas Center – Grimes baseball and softball will be on the field tonight as both will be participating in doubleheaders against Oskaloosa in Grimes. DCG softball has won five out of the last six in the series, and tonight will prove to be a big game, with both teams coming in with winning records. DCG comes into the game winners of four straight while the Indians are winners of three of their last five games.
Pierre, SDtodayskccr.com

Pierre Trappers Fall to Sunfish in Two Game Home Set

The Pierre Trappers couldn’t put an end to the losing streak as they fell 9-3 to the Sioux Falls Sunfish on Thursday at Hyde Stadium. It’s the seventh consecutive loss for the Trappers. The Trappers were held down to just five hits over the course of the game and Nick...
NFLPopculture

EA Sports Announces Cover Athletes for 'Madden NFL 22'

The cover athletes for Madden NFL 22 have been revealed. On Thursday, EA Sports announced that Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will grace the cover of the football video game. The company also revealed the official trailer and how fans can pre-order a copy. This comes after EA Sports teased the athletes with a commercial that featured two goats.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

EA Sports PGA Tour Adds US Open Championship, Amateur Events

We’re yet to see a single second of gameplay footage from EA Sports PGA Tour, which is scheduled to release next year on PlayStation 5. However, the publisher has been busy snapping up licenses, with the Masters already under its peaked hat. Now it’s also confirmed that the title will include support for the US Open, with both Torrey Pines and The Country Club set to be fully recreated in the game.