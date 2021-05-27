Squirrel Flower – “Flames And Flat Tires”
Indie rock singer/songwriter Ella Williams, aka Squirrel Flower, has released another single from her forthcoming album Planet (i). “Flames and Flat Tires” is an all-too-relatable song about driving too fast in a car that’s on the brink of collapse: “Flying down the road in/ Flames and flat tires, baby.” Well, obviously it’s about more than that, but still, that’s a familiar feeling. Towards the end, it becomes a self-empowering anthem: “But I’m getting back on track soon enough/ And you better watch out for me!”www.stereogum.com