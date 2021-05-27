Squirrel Flower – “Flames And Flat Tires”

Some decisions are more momentous than others. I decided this late afternoon that I would try something I’ve rarely if ever done before, writing my blog on my deck at home. I’m a do your work at the office person. I love being surrounded by my books, maybe even my clutter, my Keurig single cup coffee maker at the ready, and the windows that face to the west that allow me to see trees and skies. Even when the pandemic hit and shelter at home became the rule, I stayed an office go-er. The church was locked tight as a drum, but I still had keys. A few days I walked because I wasn’t certain we were supposed to even be out on the streets. It was so weird. But I kept going in and I guess being the pastor at the helm gave me that perk. I could close and lock my office door so that even if anyone else was around, I wouldn’t be infecting them, at least that was my thinking. Having some sense of normalcy and a structure that felt familiar in a space that is the same worked for me, so I kept doing it.