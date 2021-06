PWNT, pseudonym and pet project of multi-instrumentalist Kostas Galanopoulus, has just unveiled a vibrant new track entitled "It's Funny." The stirring jam comes in anticipation of PWNT's debut record Days in the Summer that comes out on June 25. The new album looks to be the cherry on top for what's been a strong year for Kostas, whose 2021 has shown an impressive streak of lush indie rock singles. "It's Funny" surely keeps the momentum rolling, as PWNT delivers his most charming and well produced effort yet. If this consistency and sonic altruism is present in the upcoming album, we might be looking at a real heavyweight in the first post pandemic summer.