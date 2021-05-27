Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 957 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mars Hill to near Patten. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Houlton, Patten, Mars Hill, Hodgdon, Island Falls, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Dudley Township, Smyrna Mills, Cary Plantation, Littleton, Linneus, Monticello, Oakfield, Blaine, Westfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Merrill and Crystal. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 272 and 304. US Highway 1 between Cary and Mars Hill. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.