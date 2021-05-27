Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Beaver County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 857 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Slapout, or 11 miles west of Laverne, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Gate and Slapout. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH