Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 300 AM CDT Thursday. * At 856 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include North Platte, Sutherland, Hershey, Brady, Maxwell, North Platte Airport, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Keith, Birdwood, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, O`Fallons, Coker and Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 83 between mile markers 72 and 104. Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 152 and 206. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED