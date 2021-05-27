Severe Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Kent, Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bristol; Kent; Providence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WINDHAM...SOUTHWESTERN NORFOLK...WEST CENTRAL BRISTOL...NORTHERN KENT...PROVIDENCE AND NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL COUNTIES At 957 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Scituate, or near Johnston, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Coventry, Cumberland, North Providence, West Warwick, Johnston, North Attleborough, Bristol, Plainfield, Attleboro, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central Falls, Killingly, Barrington and Burrillville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH