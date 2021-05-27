Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and south central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern McPherson County in central Kansas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 856 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just north of Inman, moving east-southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Moundridge. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 43 and 53. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH