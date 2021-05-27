Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chase, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chase; Perkins THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PERKINS AND EASTERN CHASE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for southwestern Nebraska.