The Surprising Job That John Krasinski Took After Filming The Office Pilot

Blacksmithing is something that a lot of people tend to look at as a type of trade and skill that takes years upon years to develop and is still a very touch-and-go type of trade in which mistakes can be very costly. Some of that is true to be certain since a blacksmith isn’t just born to start working a forge. There is a lot of training that goes into the process and not a lot of people ever just choose to become a blacksmith since it is an older tradition and something that isn’t always as in demand as anyone might think. But it also requires a good deal of space in order to be safe, store the necessary tools, and offer up enough room for the smiths to work. For a show like Forged in Fire, one might almost expect to see it being filmed in a rural studio in a building that has plenty of room and every safety measure covered. The truth though, is that Forged in Fire is filmed in Brooklyn, New York. That’s right, this show is filmed in Brooklyn Fireproof Stages and has taken every precaution to make certain that things are as safe as they can be. Quite often one might think that keeping a forge in the city would be a bad idea since in the movies we tend to see blacksmiths still being a part of the city, but also needing the kind of space that other businesses don’t require for their craft. Think about it, a substantial forge takes up a good amount of space, as do the other necessities that are used in blacksmithing, and there has to be an area to keep the tools, to keep the product, and so on and so forth.