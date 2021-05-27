Cancel
South Carolina Inmate Sentenced to Federal Prison for Role in Military Sextortion Scheme

Columbia, South Carolina — Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced today that Wendell Wilkins, 32, of Spartanburg, was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to money laundering, for his role in a scheme to extort and defraud military members that was operated out of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

