newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

GM's newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
Courier News
 5 days ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon. The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged vehicles that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA’s Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s, the companies said.

www.couriernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Moon#Rover#Off Road#Off Road#Gm#Ap#Apollo#Design#Cape Canaveral#Early Stages#Subscription#Fla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Newest Reveal Is Over A Century Old

Like General Motors, Ford already has a considerable presence in the state of Michigan. Its factories in the state include the Michigan Assembly Plant where the Ford Bronco is built and the Dearborn facility which is where the company chose to reveal the new F-150 Lightning. Ford is currently expanding its footprint in the state after it purchased the Michigan Central Station in 2018 as part of plans to revive the area and use part of it as a Ford technology and innovation site.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's How General Motors Could Go to the Moon

Weighing in at an $87 billion market capitalization, and with $9 billion in annual profit, General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a 10 P/E stock. GM is also an industrial giant, and its chances of becoming popular enough to send its stock price "to the moon" -- like a meme stock -- aren't great.
Aerospace & Defensecachycars.com

Lockheed Martin, GM tie up to develop new lunar rover for NASA

General Motors and Lockheed Martin are getting together to construct another lunar rover for NASA’s ‘Artemis’ program. The initially maintained mission to the Moon set for 2024. Before this current decade’s over the program should have set up a “manageable presence” on the Moon to, in addition to other things, help get ready for future missions to Mars.
CarsEast Bay Times

Sponsored: Green Rides: 2022 Nissan Ariya Will Arrive Soon

It has been over a decade since Nissan rolled out its first Leaf, the trailblazing hatchback that demonstrated the feasibility of electric vehicles. The global electrification revolution is now about to shift into high gear, and Nissan has a stunning new crossover that will capitalize on its valuable experience as an EV pioneer. The long-anticipated 2022 Ariya will be arriving in showrooms later on this year, and it looks like it will be another big winner for Nissan.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ford stock up on news of $30 billion fund for electric cars, trucks

Senior officials at Ford Motor announced they will invest $30 billion to develop electric cars, trucks and batteries by 2025. The US multinational automaker confirmed it will have spent an initial $22 billion as part of its program to develop electric automobiles by 2023. In spite of larger funding being...
Economythewestonforum.com

General Motors announces its next electric vehicle: the New Moon Rover

General Motors (GM) continues to expand its EV fleet and has decided simply that land is not enough. In cooperation with Lockheed Martin, Develop GM plans A NASA electric lunar probe powered by Artemis astronauts to explore the moon. GM is no stranger to that Vehicle technology development For the...
CarsComputer Weekly

Oxbotica and TRL pilot safety framework for off-road autonomous vehicles

Publicity outlining the potential of autonomous vehicles is probably now matched by shock stories of a driverless wild west. To bring structure to the nascent industry, Oxbotica and TRL have unveiled a code of practice for the safe and cost-effective deployment of autonomous vehicles in unstructured off-highway environments. The two...
CarsElectronicsWeekly.com

Code of Practice for off-road autonomous vehicles

Oxbotica and the Transport Research Laboratory have piloted the use of a Code of Practice for the deployment of autonomous vehicles in off-highway environments, with a live trial conducted in a quarry using a number of off-road vehicles. The Code identifies the key elements for safe and efficient deployment of...
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

NASA’s VIPER rover to look for water, resources on moon

NASA’s ambitious lunar program Artemis will send the agency’s first mobile robot to the moon in late 2023. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, also known as VIPER, would search the planet for ice and other resources on and below its surface that could potentially be harvested for long-term exploration in the future.
Denver, COcoloradopolitics.com

Lockheed Martin teams with GM on moon mobility vehicle

Denver-based Lockheed Martin announced Wednesday the aerospace company will team up with General Motors to build the next-generation lunar vehicle. Developing the vehicle is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which hopes to land female and people of color astronauts on the moon. The program challenged the aerospace industry to design a lunar terrain vehicle to carry astronauts farther than the 4.7 miles previous rovers have traveled.
Industrythedetroitbureau.com

GM Looking at New Vehicle Market: The Moon

General Motors is looking to go to the moon again. The Detroit-based auto company, which produced the lunar rover for the Apollo 15 mission to the moon, is partnering with Lockheed Martin to develop and produce a “lunar terrain vehicle,” or LTV, for use by for NASA’s Artemis program. The...
CarsBayStreet.ca

Tesla Modifies Self-Driving Feature In Its Electric Vehicles

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has announced that it will no longer use radar in its driver-assistance features, including the self-driving 'Autopilot’' system. In a blog post, the company said its best-selling Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made for customers in the U.S. and Canada will now feature a camera-based system to enable Autopilot features such as traffic-adjusted cruise control and automatic lane-keeping.
Aerospace & DefenseMotorTrend Magazine

Doge Doge What Now? GM’s Going to the Moon With NASA

Move over Elon Musk, SpaceX, and Dogecoin, because General Motors is heading to the moon. The American automaker announced plans to develop a new generation of lunar vehicles for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Artemis program, which aims to bring human astronauts back to the surface of the moon by 2024.
Softwarekfgo.com

Self-driving vehicle maker Arrival partners with digital mapping company Here

(Reuters) – British electric-van startup Arrival said on Wednesday it had partnered with Here Technologies, a digital mapping company owned by some of Germany’s premium carmakers, to provide location and cloud services for its self-driving vehicles. High-quality digital mapping systems are crucial for directing self-driving cars, which need to know...
CarsDuncan Banner

More than 17M unsafe airbags remain in vehicles on US roads

Today, more than 17 million unrepaired recalled Takata airbags remain on U.S. roads, including hundreds of thousands in Oklahoma. SafeAirbags.com, an organization working with the manufacturers to help notify vehicle owners about this urgent airbag safety recall, continues to urge owners to have affected vehicles repaired immediately to prevent potentially serious injuries or even death.
Carsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

What Will the Electric Ford F-150 Do For The Future of Electric Vehicles?

President Biden was seen test driving the new Ford F-150 electric pick up truck earlier this week in Dearborn Michigan. Companies are racing to produce their electric pick up trucks (Tesla, Ford, General Motors, and Chevy all have plans to release an electric pick up truck). Will the release of...