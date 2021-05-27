Cancel
Three defendants admit participating in dog-fighting operation dismantled in Dodge County

DUBLIN, GA: Three of seven defendants have admitted in court to participation in a dog-fighting operation broken up in 2018 in Dodge County. Benjamin Shinhoster III, 41, of Augusta; Deveon Hood, 34, of Tennille, Ga.; and Andre Archer, 23, of Sandersville, Ga., entered guilty pleas today [Wednesday, May 26] before U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen Jr., said Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. Shinhoster pled guilty to Sponsoring and Exhibiting a Dog in an Animal Fighting Venture, while Hood and Archer each pled guilty to Conspiracy. Each of the charges carries a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison, with substantial financial penalties and up to three years of supervised release after completion of any prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

