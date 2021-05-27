Grand Jury Returns Two Indictments

JOHN LEE STRAIN, 48, of 2100 Laramie Rd. NW, Carrollton, indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree; one count of Drug Paraphernalia Offenses, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, the first a felony of the third degree and the second a felony of the second degree. It is alleged on May 13 Strain was stopped by Carrollton police officers for a traffic violation. During the course of the stop, suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe used to administer methamphetamine was found in Strain’s vehicle. In a separate March investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Strain was also indicted on two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs where he is alleged to have sold methamphetamine to undercover detectives. During one sale, it is alleged the transaction occurred in the presence of a juvenile.