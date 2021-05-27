Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dave Bautista Leaving ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Partly Due To Shirtless Scenes

By Claire Epting
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista has shared a major reason why he is ready to step back from the popular franchise after the third installment. The former WWE champion has portrayed the fan-favorite character Dax the Destroyer in the first two GotG movies, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame. He will also join the team in the highly anticipated Phase Four movie Thor: Love and Thunder. But in a recent interview on Ellen, Bautista shared that his time as Drax must come to an end.

943litefm.com
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
James Gunn
Person
Denis Villeneuve
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Gotg#Drax The Destroyer#Marvel#Army Of The Dead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Army
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Young Rock's Iron Sheik Wants to Replace Dave Bautista as Drax in the MCU

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theatres in 2023, and it will likely be the end for some of the movie's beloved cast. While promoting his new movie, Army of the Dead, Dave Bautista has been opening up about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and admitted he's in a "weird place" with playing Drax. Now that he's 52-years-old, he feels he's past the point of wanting to play a character with his shirt off all of the time. Earlier today, ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett wrote about the creator of Drax, Jim Starlin, saying "there may be another Drax down the line." This article caught the attention of Brett Azar, who is best known for playing The Iron Sheik on NBC's Young Rock.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Drax Creator Thinks Dave Bautista Will Be Recast As Drax

James Gunn may have spouted the old “never say never” when addressing a potential Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4, despite previously making it clear that it wasn’t on his personal agenda, but Dave Bautista has been a lot more forthcoming in regards to confronting his future as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: Zoe Saldana Reveals Gamora Almost Had Green Eyes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally has a release date and fans of the franchise are eager to see what's next for the band of heroes, especially Gamora. The character played by Zoe Saldana died in Avengers: Infinity War, but a version of her from the past was brought to the present in Avengers: Endgame. Since this new/old Gamora didn't live through the events of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, it'll be interesting to see how she'll fit into the next story. While we await news of the third film, the movie's cast and crew are often posting fun throwbacks from the other movies on social media. Today, Saldana took to Instagram to reveal Gamora almosts had green eyes, and shared the photos to prove it.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

There Might Be A Ready-Made Dave Bautista Replacement For Drax

Dave Bautista has already made it clear that after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 he's going to be stepping down from playing Drax 'The Destroyer'. After securing the role following his incredible success as a WWE wrestler, he has gone on to work in Hollywood as the star of Army of the Dead and playing a role in the upcoming book adaptation Dune. But back in May 2021, Bautista told IGN that Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will likely "be the end of Drax" - or at least the end of him playing the character.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista Reportedly Wants To Be The Face Of The Army Of The Dead Franchise

As an estimated 72 million households with Netflix subscriptions will be aware, leading man Dave Bautista did not make it out of Army of the Dead alive. The hulking former wrestler’s Scott Ward managed to get his daughter safely out of Las Vegas just in time to avoid nuclear incineration, but then found himself on the receiving end of a bullet to the brain before he became a zombie.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Pre-production of the film began

After so much waiting, James Gunn finally confirmed that the pre-production of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 began. Great news for those fans who are eager to see Guardians of the Galaxy 3. After so much waiting, considering that the script has been written for years, the film has finally entered its pre-production phase. This news was given by James Gunn himself, director of the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Through Twitter, the filmmaker revealed that he has already begun to do the storyboarding of the third part of the saga.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Are Ready To Fight In See Season 2 Trailer

Jason Momoa is back in season 2 of Apple TV+’s hit sci-fi drama , and this time he’ll be joined by fellow superhero movie icon Dave Bautista. The Guardians of the Galaxy alum has boarded the cast of the show, which originally debuted on the streaming platform in November 2019, as the estranged brother of the Aquaman actor’s protagonist, and we can see from this trailer that there’s a lot of sibling rivalry between the pair.
TV Seriesnewslanes.com

Jason Momoa Season 2 against Dave Bautista! (trailer)

Aquaman vs. Drax? DC or Marvel? The rumour has it that Apple plans to use Jason Momoa, who is quite well-known, to promote See Season 2. See: a dreadful virus has exterminated humanity. They became blind. Only the blind remain in the world now. The goal has faded away. She is a myth until kids are born with sight. The primary antagonist is a powerful woman who has a specific goal of eliminating all the kids who have the ability to see.
Moviesava360.com

Army Of The Dead Star Dave Bautista Joins Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2

With getting ready to premiere on Netflix, star Dave Bautista is cementing his relationship with the streaming service. As first reported by –and himself–the actor will star with Daniel Craig in Knives Out 2, from director Rian Johnson. Previously, the streaming service to two follow-up films from the franchise. No...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dave Bautista wants to play two DC Comics villains

Actor Dave Bautista knows that his participation in Marvel Studios as Drax is over and wants to make the leap to DC Comics. On several occasions, Dave Bautista He has commented that he would love to play Bane in a movie of DC Comics and face Batman. He even knows that he would make a very different interpretation than Tom Hardy on The Dark Knight Rises (2012).
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Real reason why Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t green

In the comics, Drax is usually depicted green with red stripes, but in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies he is gray with red details. In 2014, James Gunn He did something amazing, he took some little-known characters from the comics and transformed them into the most popular team in the world. Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Now they are preparing the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy and it will probably be a great adventure full of action and a lot of humor. That is why there is so much desire to see again Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper), Big (voiced by Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) y Nebula (Karen Gillan).
MoviesPro Wrestling Insider

WORLD PREMIERE SET FOR 'DUNE' FEATURING DAVE BAUTISTA

Dune, which features Dave Bautista, will have its world premiere on 9/3 at the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter announced. Bautista will be playing Glossu 'Beast' Rabba, the nephew of the leader of the Harkonnen, who once lorded over Dune. The character (if they maintain it as it was presented from the original novel in this feature film adaptation) is a sadist and cruel warrior. Bautista is one of the top four characters in the film, which reunited him with Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve. The film is an adaptation of the beloved science fiction book series.
MoviesComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora Was Almost Blue in the MCU

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy and the upcoming The Suicide Squad, often answers fan questions on social media. This week, he explained to one Marvel fan why Drax (Dave Bautista) is grey instead of green like in the comics. "Because there were enough green people in the MCU and green is the most difficult color to get to look like actual skin," Gunn explained. "We tested a lot of colors and the grey simply looked best for the character." Due to the pesky nature of working work green, Gunn also revealed that Gamora (Zoe Saldana) was almost blue.
Moviescastleinsider.com

James Gunn Nixed “Christmasy” Drax for Dave Bautista

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently took to Twitter and explained exactly how he landed on the distinctive look of Drax for actor Dave Bautista in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Related: Drax Actor Quitting Marvel After ‘Guardians 3 Over Shirtless Scenes Marvel actor Dave Bautista has made no secret of the fact that he is done portraying Drax the Destroyer once hes wrapped...
Video GamesMovieWeb

Guardians of the Galaxy Game Trailer Gets a Cool Reaction Out of James Gunn

Along with everyone else, James Gunn was given his first look at the trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game, and he immediately shared his initial thoughts on Twitter. The director, who will be returning to the Guardians series for a third movie in the MCU, posted a link to the trailer, commenting "Haha. Very cool. I can't wait to play and learn more about this llama thing Drax is holding @squareEnix." While we would never think of defying Mr Gunn on his home turf, it should be pointed out that it is Groot who is actually holding the "llama thing".
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fandoms Collide As MCU Vet Dave Bautista Celebrates Joining Aquaman's Jason Momoa For Apple+ Series

Sightings of DCEU and MCU stars coming together are rare, but when those moments happen, they can break the internet. Now those two fandoms have gotten closer to sharing a common project. It was announced that Dave Bautista is joining Jason Momoa for the second season of Momoa’s series See. Just like fans, the MCU vet couldn’t help but celebrate joining the Aquaman star’s Apple TV+ drama series.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista Reportedly Wants His Own Mortal Kombat Movie

It may have been described as a “top asset” by WarnerMedia executive Brad Wilson, but as things stand, a sequel to the Mortal Kombat reboot has yet to be given the official green light, although everyone’s expecting it to be a mere formality at this stage. Obviously, that hasn’t done...