Dave Bautista Leaving ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Partly Due To Shirtless Scenes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally has a release date and fans of the franchise are eager to see what's next for the band of heroes, especially Gamora. The character played by Zoe Saldana died in Avengers: Infinity War, but a version of her from the past was brought to the present in Avengers: Endgame. Since this new/old Gamora didn't live through the events of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, it'll be interesting to see how she'll fit into the next story. While we await news of the third film, the movie's cast and crew are often posting fun throwbacks from the other movies on social media. Today, Saldana took to Instagram to reveal Gamora almosts had green eyes, and shared the photos to prove it.