Law

Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Falsifying Pension Contribution Reports

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 23 days ago

BOSTON – An owner of a New Hampshire asbestos abatement company pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to making false statements to employee pension plans. Gary McCaffrey, 66, of Salem, N.H., pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to a pension plan covered by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Aug. 30, 2021.

