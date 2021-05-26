newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Oh snap! City asks residents to observe alligators from a safe distance

By Adam Smith
Posted by 
Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville, Alabama
 3 days ago

Ponds, lakes and streams within the Huntsville city limits are home to multiple species, from large-mouth bass and cranes to snapping turtles and venomous snakes.

Lately, there’s been an uptick in alligator sightings in the southern and western portions of the City. Though alligators have been in the Tennessee Valley for more than a century, a sighting can often stoke fear and fascination.

Some residents have tried to get a closer look, but City officials and wildlife experts are warning the public to stay back and observe wildlife from a safe distance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQZQ2_0aCdpdlA00
Alligator reports in the Tennessee River date back to 1894. The North Alabama alligator population received a boost in the 1970s when about 50 alligators were released into the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.

Jennie Robinson, Huntsville’s District 3 City Council Representative and Council President, said it’s not just alligators the public should be aware of. Other wildlife, including deer, beavers and coyotes, are becoming common in urban areas.

“We are sharing our homes with each other and should recognize that they were there first,” she said. “We need to respect the alligators in their habitat as a protected species and use caution.”

Like Robinson, District 5 Council Member John Meredith wants people to recognize the dangers of wildlife encounters. He said even if an animal appears harmless, its behavior when approached is unpredictable.

“I would caution citizens to resist any temptation to play with, feed or otherwise interact with alligators when they are encountered,” Meredith said. “No one wants to see anyone hurt or killed, especially children, as a result of human-alligator interactions.”

Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said she’s seen a few recent social media posts about citizen-alligator encounters, including a group of youngsters on a pool float attempting to get a closer look.

“One individual made a really good point that people move to Huntsville from all over the U.S. and wouldn’t have any idea we have alligators,” she said.

A social media commenter asked about the possibility of having a sign placed on the greenway near Haysland Road in southwest Huntsville, the site of the most recent alligator sightings. City officials are now actively working on plans to make that happen.

Nothing new

Alligators in North Alabama are not a new phenomenon. In addition to the Haysland Road sightings, they’ve been spotted off Zierdt Road and in Morgan and Lauderdale counties.

We are sharing our homes with each other and should recognize that they were there first. We need to respect the alligators in their habitat as a protected species and use caution.

An Associated Press report from 2019 said alligator reports in the Tennessee River date back to 1894. The North Alabama alligator population received a boost in the 1970s when about 50 alligators were released into the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, which spans 35,000 acres between Huntsville and Decatur.

Sheppard, who enjoys kayaking, said she’s seen more than a few alligators in the wild, but added she doesn’t fear them or venomous snakes. She said residents have nothing to be afraid of if they follow simple guidance.

“Just leave them alone,” she said. “We should respect them from a distance.”

Alligator facts

Though American alligators can grow to 19 feet long and weigh up to 900 pounds, Huntsville’s horn-plated visitors are not as big. They tend to feed on small mammals as well as birds, ducks, turtles, fish and snakes. Sheppard said dogs or cats running at large near an alligator’s habitat could be potential food.

They are often more visible after large amounts of rain. They breed in April and May; females can lay between 30-70 eggs, which hatch after nine weeks.

While humans are fascinated by alligators, alligators don’t particularly care for humans. If there’s a lot of human activity in an area, the alligator will eventually go elsewhere.

Alligator attacks on humans are rare. Florida averages about seven unprovoked alligator attacks per year. In 2020, a woman in South Carolina was killed after approaching ­– and reportedly attempting to touch – an alligator off Kiawah Island.

There has never been a documented alligator attack in Alabama.

Alligators are a federally protected species, and it is illegal to indiscriminately kill one in Alabama. If an alligator poses a threat, residents should call Huntsville Police, which will coordinate removal with state wildlife officials.

For non-emergency requests, please call HPD at 256-722-7100.

Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama

16
Followers
89
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville is a city in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Florida State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Huntsville, AL
Pets & Animals
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoke City#Fish And Wildlife#Birds#Animal Species#Long Distance#Ponds#Associated Press#Huntsville Police#Hpd#American Alligators#Alligator Sightings#Alligator Reports#Alligator Attacks#Alligator Facts#Wildlife Encounters#Deer#Venomous Snakes#State Wildlife Officials#Turtles#Wildlife Experts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville, Alabama

The Lowry House: A unique historical, architectural gem

Huntsville’s historic districts feature several homes with roots predating the Civil War, but few are as unique as the Lowry House. The house has connections to Huntsville’s earliest settlers. Its namesake, John Taylor Lowry, was a landowner and slaveholder who became an abolitionist. After falling into disrepair, the home underwent...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville, Alabama

City of Huntsville Update on William Darby’s Due Process and Legal Fees

The City of Huntsville’s Legal and Human Resources departments provided the following update on May 20, 2021. On May 7, 2021, William Darby received a Guilty Verdict on the charge of Murder in the Circuit Court of Madison County, Alabama. Within hours of that decision, Police Chief Mark McMurray notified the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC), which supervises training and certification of law enforcement officers in the State of Alabama, of the verdict. Accordingly, APOSTC froze Mr. Darby’s certification preventing him from acting as a law enforcement officer.
Madison County, ALWHNT-TV

Volunteers clean up Wilson Morgan Lake

DECATUR, Ala. – Volunteers took advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday and headed to Wilson Morgan Lake and Clark Spring Branch to help pick up trash. Volunteers removed more than 640 pounds of aquatic litter from the bodies of water which both flow into the Tennessee River. Founder of the...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Local group picks up litter and keeps waterways clean

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Both litter and homelessness are big issues themselves but there can be a tie between the two. One local group is working to keep Huntsville clean. "Generally when you camp, any one of us would camp in the woods, we go to the woods, we set up camp, we put our tent up, we do our thing, wake up in the morning, clean up our camp and leave - no litter, nothing. So, the longer you live at a place, the more things you accumulate, so basically the accumulation of goods and the donations that flood into the homeless community are part of the problem because no one is there collecting the waste, there is no end cycle to the waste. It's just like things get dumped into the environment and it stays there, homeless people get evicted from their camps, their camp stays there and all their stuff just stays there," said James Spagnola, founder of MERTH.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

RVs and camp grounds see a boom during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Since the beginning of the pandemic people have been trying to figure out creative ways to get out and do something, safely. As a result, many people have been buying or renting RV’s and visiting local and National parks for a change of scenery. Harrison Bankston, Owner...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Alabama Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Huntsville, ALwtvy.com

Mayor Battle accepts $8 million for Space Command housing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparations are already underway to make room for top brass moving to Huntsville when the U.S. Space Command Headquarters relocates to Redstone Arsenal. At Thursday night’s city council meeting, the mayor accepted $8 million from the state for housing on Redstone Arsenal. It’s a part of...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Albertville, ALSand Mountain Reporter

Firehouse Subs now open in Albertville

Firehouse Subs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first location in Albertville at 8171 U.S. Highway 431, Suite 112 — making it the ninth restaurant in the greater Huntsville area. The restaurant will open its doors to the public today, Monday, May 17, under the ownership of...