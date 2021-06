The Snoopy Show is coming back with some new episodes on Apple TV+ on July 9th and we are excited to see these seven original episodes as we are just in love with Snoopy and the Peanuts friends. Snoopy is up for anything and in the pictures we see he will be having a lot of adventures in the upcoming episodes. Peanuts and Snoopy cross over so many generations that this is a fun watch for everyone in the family.