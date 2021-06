BRAZIL, Ind. — The Danville Post 210 Speakers had a easy start to the Terre Haute Tournament on Thursday with a 13-1 win over Sullivan, Ind. Winning pitcher Isaiah Ruch had two hits with a triple and three RBIs for the Speakers and had three strikeouts in two innings. Dalton Hobick also had two hits and three RBIs, while Josh Young had two hits and two RBIs, Tuff Elson had two RBIs and Brody Sexton had two hits.