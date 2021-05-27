Navy SEAL's methods lead to love at Mama's on The Hill

Amidst a fun-filled road tripping weekend around central Missouri, a friend and I realized we would find ourselves smack dab in the middle of St. Louis around lunchtime. Big cities are like buffets of restaurants — so many good options it can seem impossible to narrow it down to just one. We immediately brainstormed our lunch possibilities. Kolaches! Korean BBQ! Sushi! Custard! Indian! Greek! Pizza! You name it, our minds went wild like a child on Christmas Eve fantasizing about what might be in the beautifully wrapped boxes under the tree.