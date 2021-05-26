Cancel
A NEW YOU: Regardless of challenges, you can prevail over them.

Oneida Dispatch
 29 days ago

I wanted to share with you this sweet verse of poetry which a dear reader sent to me, for I believe it holds with it, great meaning and truth. At God’s footstool to confess, a poor soul knelt and bowed his head,. “I failed,” the man cried. But the Master...

Thrive Global

You Can Overcome Any Challenge If You Believe In Yourself

Consequently, many have turned to the online sphere to see how they can pivot and do something different to earn a living. Some have succeeded, others have fallen short, but. undoubtedly most have realised that figuring things out all by themselves can be quite challenging. The Struggle To Keep Going.
Religionelizabethton.com

What does God require of a Christian?

I like to know the rules. When I begin a new job, I want to know what is required and expected from me. I want to make sure to meet and exceed those requirements and expectations when possible, so my employer will know that I am striving to do my best. Have you ever wondered what God requires or expects from us as His dear children? Many would say that God requires a great laundry list of things, but the book of Micah lists only three things that God requires. Micah 6:6-8 asks, “Wherewith shall I come before the Lord, and bow myself before the high God? Shall I come before him with burnt offerings, with calves of a year old? Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams, or with ten thousands of rivers of oil? shall I give my firstborn for my transgression, the fruit of my body for the sin of my soul? He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”
Christ Jesusoutreachmagazine.com

Why Leaders Should Be Transparent With Their Struggles

People need to know that no leader is on a pedestal of perfection. Not too long ago, I cut myself shaving. The cut wasn’t that deep, and it wasn’t on my jugular, but I couldn’t get it to quit bleeding. After trying everything from pieces of tissue paper to a liquid bandage concoction, it finally stopped.
Economygildshire.com

What are Smart Spending Habits and Do You Find them Challenging?

Here we are going to talk about what are smart spending habits. Now when the pandemic is hopefully over, many have been financially struggling in the past year. Things are changing mentally and financially for us. How things might have changed financially? We might have lost some money, or we...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Column: You can take them with you: The long-term fate of childhood love objects

For decades, the expressionless, well-worn faces of Elephant and Teddy have peered out from inside a coffee cup in my parents’ house. My father carried them on a ship across the Atlantic Ocean in 1934 when he was 3 years old and his parents were fleeing Nazi Germany. He and his father would play with them together, dad assuming the role of Teddy (a bear, naturally) for purposes of conversation, and his father assuming the role of Elephant.
Mental Healthrobertjrgraham.com

You Can Concentrate, But Will You?

What would you like to do, that you are not doing? If you think you should be “getting on” better, why don’t you? Study yourself carefully. Learn your shortcomings. Sometimes only a mere trifle keeps one from branching out and becoming a success. Discover why you have not been making good–the cause of your failure. Have you been expecting someone to lead you, or to make a way for you? If you have, concentrate on a new line of thought.
Celebritiespsychologytoday.com

How to Speak to Ourselves With Kindness

Many people find it easier to praise others than to speak to themselves with kindness. One of the most difficult parts about negative self-talk is that the things people tell themselves are oftentimes true. Combating negative self-talk first requires becoming aware of it, both in oneself and others. Many of...
Homelessaslanroars.org

One Thing 6/23/21 Don’t become captive to your memories

In the days of her affliction and homelessness Jerusalem remembers all her precious things That were from the days of old, When her people fell into the hand of the adversary And no one helped her. The adversaries saw her, They mocked at her ruin. Her uncleanness was in her skirts; She did not dream of her future. Therefore she has fallen astonishingly; She has no comforter. “See, O LORD, my affliction, For the enemy has magnified himself!”
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Kids Humiliate Girl with a Special Appearance, She Teaches Them a Lesson – Subscriber Story

Blanca was born with albinism and instantly attracted attention everywhere she went. After a year of being bullied in school, she taught the mean girls a lesson. When a young married couple decided to have a child, they prayed that their offspring would not have a disorder that would impact their mobility. Although their prayers were granted, the pair’s child was born with a genetic condition, albinism. They named her Blanca.
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Kidswvi.org

Are you listening to me - or them?

Children must be seen and heard, in life and in climate action, but that's easier said than done, as Maurice knows well. “Just listen to me, I am an adult - I know what I am talking about!”. As the words came out of my mouth, I knew they were...
LifestyleThrive Global

Learning How To Play Again Will Increase Your Happiness

What do you think of when you hear the words childlike spirit? The question was posed to me in a recent podcast interview with Mary Lee on the Un-FAQs podcast. My answer was that it was something I am learning to do again. And what I meant was that I am learning to play again.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Mom of terminally ill child responds to abusive note she received for parking in disabled spot

The mom of a terminally ill child was furious after she found a hateful note on the windshield of her car, accusing her of stealing the parking spot reserved for disabled people at a hospital. Emma Doherty's child, Bobby has gone through countless operations and spent half his life in intensive care. She elaborated on her child's condition on Facebook and replied to the nasty message, reminding people that all disabilities are not visible. Doherty asked people not to write passive-aggressive hateful messages or judge people before actually knowing what they are going through. She found the hateful message on her car when they visited the Alder Hey Children’s hospital in Liverpool, England, reported The Huffington Post.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

Are You Mentally Exhausted? Here Are 4 Simple Ways to Reset if You Need a Break

When psychologist Susan Pollak found herself taking care of her husband, she felt exhausted and was surprised to hear how some folks reacted to the idea of self-care. “Women in similar positions were saying that it sounded ‘indulgent,’ and they didn’t have three minutes to sit still,” she reveals. “That’s when I came up with the idea of ‘microdosing,’ or taking small breaks.” One such mini respite Pollak recommends is a “gratitude body scan.” “Start with your feet and thank them for holding you up; move to your knees, lower back and so on.” This brings awareness to how your body releases stress so you can start to slow down, even if it’s just for a minute.
KidsThrive Global

Navigating the Maze of Communication with Our Children

What should be our approach when we communicate with our children, especially when they are young? What kind of relationships should we build with them in order to best prepare them for life? Apparently, there is a formula called “grownup-equal-younger,” which works very well in preparing our children for life, if we use it correctly.
KidsPosted by
CNN

My 6-year-old just had his first encounter with racism

(CNN) — A short while ago, my little boy told me something that shattered my world. I had been preparing breakfast for him, watching the early morning sunlight dappling his head, bent in concentration over the card he was busy making. Our companiable hush was only broken when he enquired how to spell "because," and then, several minutes later, "people." I looked over his shoulder -- the carefully inscribed message was poignant but full of kindness.
Yogaweraveyou.com

Above & Beyond release beautiful ‘Flow State: Healing with Nature’ meditative album: Listen

As Above & Beyond fans will know, meditation and yoga is a massive part of their music and live shows, with them often opening up shows with group yoga sessions and having also previously released the meditative body of work ‘Flow State’ comprised of nothing but the trio’s sounds. Now, they have delighted fans and have dropped the next in their ‘Flow State’ series, ‘Flow State: Healing with Nature’.