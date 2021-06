ZorroSign, Inc., a leader in digital signature technology, has won two 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards: one for Blockchain (very small company 11 to 100 employees), and one for Authentication & Identity (very small company). Fortress awards represent a global community of cyber security experts, technology developers and governments taking proactive steps to thwart attacks and take preventative measures to remain one-step ahead so responses can be quick and efficient. The goal of the Fortress Cyber Security Awards program is to highlight, discuss and reward the creative thinking, engineering, people and projects that are taking on this growing threat for the benefit of the global community.