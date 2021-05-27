Girlfriend of accused LaBelle pawn shop robber arrested on firearm charges

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. – The girlfriend of a man accused of impersonating an officer in a LaBelle pawn shop robbery was arrested Wednesday morning.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, Ruby Nieves, 42, is accused of stealing a rifle in a 2019 home theft.

Nieves is the girlfriend of Raynaldo Ray Quiroga, the admitted robber of the Capital Pawn Shop on May 19, deputies said.

Quiroga is accused of wearing a law enforcement-style uniform complete with a badge and holster. According to officials, the man tied up employees before stealing six guns from the store.

Investigators searched the 42-year-old woman’s residence at 6505 S. State Road 29 and found a stolen rifle hidden in the back of a closet behind a “women’s clothing box.”

Investigators discovered the rifle was taken from a home in the central county area of Hendry County in 2019.

Nieves is facing a charge of grand theft of a firearm.

She was taken to the Hendry County Jail.