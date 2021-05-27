Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The ‘Saw’ Franchise Has Grossed $1 Billion Worldwide, Thanks to ‘Spiral’

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

$1 billion buys a lot of games. With $15.8 million in domestic ticket sales and another $6.7 million worldwide, Spiral: From the Book of Saw has helped push the Saw franchise to a major box office milestone: The long-running horror franchise has now earned more than $1 billion worldwide. For sake of comparison, the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise has earned about $450 million worldwide; Friday the 13th has earned about $465 million internationally. Final Destination has earned $657 million worldwide, albeit in only five movies.

943litefm.com
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wan
Person
Leigh Whannell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saw 3d#Nightmare#Destination#Lionsgate#Twisted Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesGamespot

F9 Has Already Grossed $250 Million At International Box Office

F9 has so far made $250 million at the international box office. The latest movie in the long-running Fast and Furious franchise hit theaters in some overseas territories last month. As reported by Variety, F9 has to date grossed a massive $203 million in China, where it arrived on May...
Moviesdisilgold.com

Spiral: From the Book of Saw |Top 5 Movie Review

Chris Rock delightfully stars in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, a spine-tingling fast paced ‘whodunit’ mystery thriller that will keep you off the edge- of -your seat, possibly vomiting and glued to every disgusting detail to the bitter and twisted end. Spiral is that intense, and viewers have been warned.
MoviesSouthside Times

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” : A disappointing entry into the highest-grossing horror franchise

When James Wan released the first “Conjuring” film in 2013, he cemented his name into the canon of classic horror directors. Since the first film was released, Wan has followed it up with an equally successful sequel and a web of spin off films that combine to become the highest-grossing horror franchise ever. The third film in the franchise,“The Conjuring: The Devil.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Conjuring and Saw team launch haunted house franchise, The LaLaurie Mansion

The producers and writers behind The Conjuring are yanking another page from the "scary but true" book in the shape of The LaLaurie Mansion, a new franchise based on the infamous New Orleans domicile. Back in 2019, Carey and Chad Hayes began work on the project, and today Deadline reports the pair are bringing on Spiral: From the Book of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman to helm the first installment.
New Orleans, LAVulture

Conjuring Writers and Spiral Director to Launch a New Horror Franchise: The LaLaurie Mansion

It’s a match made in heaven … or is it hell? Muahahahaha! (ominous thunder clash) Deadline is reporting that Chad and Carey Hayes, writers of The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, are trying to get a new fact-based horror franchise off the ground. This one will be set in the infamous LaLaurie Mansion, the site of horrific abuse of enslaved people by Delphine LaLaurie. Maybe not the classiest thing to base a horror movie off of, but then again neither are the Warrens (allegedly). Saw franchise director Darren Lynn Bousman is attached to direct. Bousman has helmed four Saw movies, including this year’s Spiral, which revived the franchise. The Hayes bros worked with the original Saw director, James Wan, when creating the Conjuringverse.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Rent 'Spiral,' the new 'Saw' movie starring Chris Rock, to watch at home now on digital

Here’s a look at what’s new or notable in home video. Movies and TV series are available on streaming sites such as iTunes, Amazon and Vudu unless otherwise noted. “Spiral: From the Book of Saw”: The new “Saw” movie starring Chris Rock is the first in the franchise that doesn’t revolve around Jigsaw, the criminal mastermind who kept popping up even after he died in “Saw III.” Maybe he’s missed? The movie looks great, dark but crisp, and there’s still plenty of gore. But Rock’s presence as a detective investigating a copycat killer who targets corrupt cops shifts the balance of “Spiral” from horror to police procedural. That’s not where “Saw” fans want to be, though a fairly spectacular and on-brand ending almost sets things right.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ 4K Steelbook Revealed + Pre-Order

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Lionsgate Home Entertainment are offering a sneak peek at what the upcoming Spiral: From the Book of Saw 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Steelbook packaging looks like. And it looks quite cool for the reinvention of the Saw franchise.
Musicdailydead.com

Q&A: Composer Charlie Clouser Dives into the Musical Landscape of Spiral and SAW Franchise

Spiral: From the Book of Saw marks Charlie Clouser’s ninth film in the franchise and it's very apparent from the following Q&A that the original Nine Inch Nails member would love to score nine more. The tone and vibe around the Saw franchise is one that he loves and excels at, and with the Spiral original score now available, we've been provided with the following Q&A where he discusses keeping the sound of "Saw" fresh in the latest installment, working with Darren Lynn Bousman, and more:
Moviesillinoisnewsnow.com

Sean at the Movies: Spiral from the Book of Saw and Super Frenchie

This week on Sean at the Movies I talked with the director of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Director Darren Lynn Bousman about the future of the Saw expanded universe and the intricate nature of the Saw franchise. Also this week, documentary director Chase Ogden joins the show to talk about his new documentary, Super Frenchie about the remarkable and fascinating extreme sports star, Matthias Giraud.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Creators behind Conjuring and SAW Franchises Join Forces for Film About Infamous LALAURIE MANSION

Stewards of two of the most iconic and successful horror franchises of all time (Saw and The Conjuring) are uniting as its being revealed today that Darren Lynn Bousman (“Spiral,” “Saw” franchise) will direct the leadoff film in a horror franchise built around the infamous house and property known as The Lalaurie Mansion – one of the most haunted houses in the world. Chad and Carey Hayes, creators of The Conjuring franchise, teamed with Faster Horse Pictures, the film and TV production and financing outfit founded and run by Cindy Bond, Doug McKay, and Michael Whalen, to build this new horror film franchise.
MoviesFilm Freak Central

Spiral (2021)

Starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Samuel L. Jackson. by Walter Chaw It's so familiar it's fatiguing, another one of these projects that begins with passion and the best of intentions and ends up chewed to paste and regurgitated as this thin, masticated gruel. Is Darren Lynn Bousman's Spiral (a.k.a. Spiral: From the Book of Saw) the product of too many notes from too many people, or simply the wrong people? Or maybe there weren't enough voices in the room to challenge accepted wisdom, which tends to be unreliable more often than not. Spiral occupies a weird space where it's both desperate and cocksure. In moments of duress, one tends to revert to the familiar and the comfortable, so when things are obviously going south for Chris Rock, still-aspiring movie star, Chris Rock, legendary stand-up comic, tries to assert himself. The script is a mess, and the grafts meant to save the patient have been rejected. Spiral probably should've been killed at inception.
MoviesIGN

Dune World Premiere Announced for 2021 Venice International Film Festival

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune reboot is set to premiere later this year at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dune will premiere on September 3 at Venice’s Sala Grande. Warner Bros. had previously debuted critically acclaimed movies like Joker, Gravity, and A Star Is Born at...
MoviesWMI Central

The Movie Review

What can you expect from DreamWorks’ new movie about a little girl and a horse in “Spirit Untamed?”. You can expect a lot of shenanigans from a willful young girl and a wild, powerful mustang. “Spirit Untamed” might refer to the horse or the girl. But mild shenanigans, escapades that would threaten the lives of the girls are rushed over and no one suffers any consequence, a dream for an unruly child. Adventures not authorized by adults might be a better way to term the action on the screen, wild stuff tamed down to be non-threatening to 5, 6 and 7-year-old girls.
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession. The Conjuring universe is back on the silver screen with its third chapter in the original series of movies, releasing the Warrens’ real-life cases back onto the world. The first two Conjuring films, in my opinion, slapped the horror community right in the face with James Wan’s directorial vision and established themselves as modern-day horror classics. It was thus interesting to discover if “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” would live up to expectations with Michael Chaves as its new director.
MoviesPosted by
SlashGear

The Conjuring 3 HBO Max premiere is only available to certain subscribers

Tomorrow, June 4, will bring the premiere of hotly anticipated and previously delayed supernatural horror movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The movie is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which is sticking with its hybrid theater/streaming launch approach for 2021. If you still don’t feel comfortable heading to the theaters, you’ll instead be able to watch the show with an HBO Max subscription.
MoviesComicBook

Evil Dead Rise Director Celebrates Start of Filming With Photo

Longtime franchise star and producer of the upcoming Evil Dead Rise Bruce Campbell previously teased that production on the new film could be kicking off by the end of the year, only for director Lee Cronin to surprise fans today by taking to Twitter to announce that production had officially launched today. This announcement comes shortly after news emerged that the upcoming film was slated to debut as an HBO Max original, to the surprise of many, though with original director Sam Raimi serving as both a producer and having selected Cronin personally to helm the new film, there's a lot for Evil Dead fans to be excited for.
Moviesthreeifbyspace.net

Movie News 75

He’s played young military figures, a cyber-enhanced bad guy, a debonair spy, and of course, a kilted heartthrob. Now, Sam Heughan seems to have found a role that will use his Munro-climbing passion, as a mountain climber vying to be the first to conquer Mt. Everest. Heughan will star in Everest, with fellow Scot Ewan […]