Eastmont to award health administrator Luke Davies with Distinguished Alumnus 2021

WENATCHEE — Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator, has been named the Eastmont Foundation Distinguished Alumnus for 2021.

Daves, a 2005 Eastmont High School graduate, will be honored in a private ceremony Friday morning, according to an Eastmont Foundation press release.

“This is an incredible honor to receive, and I’m grateful,” said Davies who in January became administrator for the health district.

He accepted the job in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and after the district had not had a permanent administrator for almost a year.

To students graduating this year, Davies said he encourages them to see the future in a new way to make the country and the planet a better place.

“The future is unknown,” Davies said. “It will take courage in order to blaze a path for yourself and your peers but that courage pays off. Taking an opportunity to make a change in your life, make a change in other people’s lives is a courageous act.

“I encourage all of the graduating seniors this year having lived through a pandemic, which takes courage, to continue displaying that in their future.”

While at Eastmont, Davies was a member of varsity cross country, track and wrestling. He was also involved in sports medicine and held the office of student president of the Washington Career and Technical Sports Medicine Association, according to the news news release.

He went on to Seattle Pacific University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in science and biology with a minor in chemistry.

Davies then earned his master’s in public health in leadership, policy and management from the Department of Global Health at the University of Washington, a career path set in motion during his childhood growing up with migrant workers in North Central Washington, according to the news release.

With 10 years’ experience and work across several countries in the Caribbean, South-East Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, Davies has worked to address and reduce disparities in health.

This decade of work includes a variety of local and international programs including community development, disaster management, medical education, health systems strengthening, implementation science, violence against children, gender-based violence, maternal and child health, national health surveys and mass vaccinations, according to the news release.