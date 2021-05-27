Cancel
Jason Aldean Gives 10th Album Update, Spotted In Studio With Billy Gibbons

The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 23 days ago
Jason Aldean is currently working on his 10th full-length album, and gave fans a funny update from the studio — in which he was spotted in with Billy Gibbons. In a video posted to his Instagram page, Aldean tells fans that he has been working on his new album, which will follow his 2019 album 9, and then shows off his "lavish" studio — with a couple of ceiling issues. He said, "So we're in the studio today cutting the 10th album, and I'm sure everybody thinks [that] when we come to the studio, it's like really lavish and cool and all that. I'm gonna just show you a couple of things here. So, here's the ceiling, then there's this new stuff, I guess, [that] they've come out with called cardboard [if you] need to fix a leak. There's that. I mean, it is really lavish in here."

B104 has another chance for you to win tickets to Jason Aldean in Peoria!. Jason Aldean is bringing his “Back In The Saddle Tour 2021″ to the Peoria Civic Center Arena Thursday, October 7th with special guests Lainey Wilson and Dee Jay Silver. Get concert and ticket details here. B104...