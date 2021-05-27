Cancel
Food & Drinks

Ready-to-Drink Bubble Tea Cups

By Laura McQuarrie
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyba Bubble Tea makes fun flavors like Strawberry Lemonade Green Tea, Raspberry Dragon Fruit and Cherry Hibiscus that are brightly colored, cheery and full of fun textures. The beverages are made with different tea bases like black tea or caffeine-free herbal tea and a ready-to-drink 12-ounce cup with popping boba contains 120 calories. The sweet refreshments tap into the popularity of bubble tea and they share a convenient way to drink the beverages thanks to included telescoping straws.

