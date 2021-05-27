Ready-to-Drink Bubble Tea Cups

These Are the Amazing Benefits of Drinking Green Tea. If you ever find yourself feeling overwhelmed and stressed, a cup of green tea may be just what you need. . Here are seven reasons why you should be drinking green tea. 1. The bioactive compounds in green tea have been found to be an exceptional weight loss aid. 2. According to a 2020 study, green tea significantly lowers low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and total cholesterol. 3. L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, and caffeine have been linked to relaxation and improved memory. . 4. The use of green tea as a form of mouthwash has been found to improve bad breath. 5. According to registered dietitian Amy Gholston, researchers have found green tea's polyphenols to have possible anti-cancer benefits. 6. Green tea consumption has been linked to reduced psoriasis lesions. 7. In a study of more than 100,000 participants, regular green tea drinkers were found to live a longer and healthier life.