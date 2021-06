I’ll be honest, I’m starting to think the prettiest views are from my apartment. Vaccinations may be increasing and the world may slowly be opening up again, but I still feel tentative to get back out there in the world. At the same time, I feel trapped when I’m inside all the time. But then I notice the way the light shines into my windows and I open all the blinds and I feel so much lighter. I’ll look out into the courtyard and tend to my plants and feel grateful for this little sun-lit and green corner of the universe despite the hardships of the past year. I’m grateful for the reminder to always look for the small, beautiful things in the views that I see everyday.