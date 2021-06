A rain delay couldn’t cool off the Chicago White Sox. Danny Mendick scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Yoán Moncada in the 10th inning, and the Sox held on for a 5-4 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Comerica Park. Aaron Bummer struck out two in the bottom of the 10th as the Sox won the opener of the three-game series in Detroit. The Sox have won six of their last ...