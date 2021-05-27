Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Brian Cage Set For Horror Film Jasper

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAEW star Brian Cage is set to co-star in the new horror film Jasper. Wrestling Inc reports that Cage is joining Erin O’Brien, Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th franchise), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes) and Bill Oberst Jr. (The Chair) in the film, which Keith Vaile (The Black Wraith, The Urn) is writing and directing.

411mania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Oberst Jr.
Person
Michael Berryman
Person
Bill Moseley
Person
Brian Cage
Person
Kane Hodder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Films#Unmanned Media#Khv Films Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Thomas Walton & Jared Safier announce next horror film, Camp of Terror

Filmmakers, Thomas Walton and Jared Safier have announced that their next horror film will be CAMP OF TERROR. This is fresh off the news of LIONSGATE picking up their horror film, ROOM 9 starring Kane Hodder, Michael Berryman, and Scout Taylor-Compton. They say.. “You cross paths with at least 20...
Moviesramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Netflix New Film A CLASSIC HORROR STORY

Netflix has released these official trailer and the key art of A CLASSIC HORROR STORY, a tribute to the Italian genre tradition that, starting from classic references, comes to create something entirely new. The new Netflix film, produced by Colorado Film, will be presented in Competition at the 67th edition...
Movieslrmonline.com

Darren Barnet on Pandemic Filming of Untitled Horror Movie [Exclusive Interview]

The 2020 pandemic surely turned the entertainment industry on its head. For the filmmakers of Untitled Horror Movie, they rose to the challenge to have all their actors film themselves while complying with the stay at home orders. One of the stars, Darren Barnet, exclusively spoke with LRM Online about the experience of doing everything—acting, cinematography, lighting, stunts, and even makeup.
MusicKansas City Star

Commentary: Brian Wilson film a poignant look at musical genius

There is a scene in “Long Promised Road” when Brian Wilson tells journalist Jason Fine he has never listened to the solo album by his late brother Dennis. Fine, riding in a car with Wilson, expresses surprise, and the two discuss the relationship between the brothers. “When you get to...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

How do I land a small role in a Horror film??

I have always wanted to be in a horror movie, but I have no experience so I just want to be the victim with few lines. I am a athletic female in my early 30's. I am fine with being in a lower budget film just want to try new experience and make my dream a reality. Thank you.
MoviesFirst Showing

New US Trailer for Argentinian Horror Film 'Rock, Paper and Scissors'

"There is no place like home." Dark Star Pictures has released the new US trailer for an Argentinian horror thriller titled Rock, Paper and Scissors, originally the same in Spanish, Piedra, Papel y Tijera. This initially premiered in 2019 at FrightFest in London and the Morbido Film Fest in Mexico. Jesus and Maria José are siblings living in the house of their recently deceased father. Their usual routine is interrupted by the arrival of Magdalena, their paternal half-sister. After many years without being with her other siblings, she comes from Spain to claim her share of the house inherited from their father. However, these siblings, who do not want to sell it, start playing wicked games with her, in which it is difficult to distinguish who has the stone, who has the paper and who has the scissors. This stars Agustina Cerviño, Valeria Giorcelli, Pablo Sigal. Looks like another unsettling, creepy Argentinian horror film to catch this summer. Disfrutar.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Nicolas Cage Stars In New Trailer For Upcoming Film ‘Pig’

Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage goes on the hunt for a stolen pig in a new trailer released for the upcoming film ‘Pig’. In the upcoming film titled ‘Pig’ Cage plays a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness. However, the hunter must return to Portland as he searches for his beloved foraging pig.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Big Little Lies Twins Will Star with Naomi Watts in American Remake of Austrian Horror Film Goodnight Mommy

Austrian psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy from 2014 is a masterpiece of suspense and poisoned family relationships, and it lands in a prominent place on our list of the 100 best horror movies of all time for a reason. It’s not necessarily a film that needed an American remake—the original is absolutely fantastic, and you should watch it—but when has that ever stopped an enterprising filmmaker ready to capitalize on a foreign film in the U.S.? And so, there is definitely a Goodnight Mommy remake on the way, and now we know who will play the central role of young twin brothers.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Craig Singer’s Indie Horror Film ‘6:45’ Gets Exclusive Domestic Release At Regal Cinemas In August

EXCLUSIVE: Regal Cinemas will release Craig Singer’s independent film 6:45 exclusively in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on August 6. The director and former Disney creative executive Singer (Animal Room, Dark Ride, A Good Night To Die) said the agreement marks the first time since the pandemic that the nation’s second largest chain has supported an independent horror release.
Moviesnbcpalmsprings.com

Interview: “Werewolves Within” Cast on New IFC Films Horror Comedy

Michaela Watkins, Michael Chernus, and Harvey Guillen star in the new so funny it’s scary “Werewolves Within” from director Josh Ruben. Here’s the official synopsis from IFC Films:. A proposed gas pipeline has created divisions within the small town of Beaverfield. When a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the...
Movieshypebeast.com

'Shutter' and 'The Wailing' Directors Team up for New Thai-Korean Horror Film 'The Medium'

The newest trailer for the upcoming Thai-Korean horror film The Medium (Rang Zong) is sure to haunt you in your sleep. Directed by Thailand’s Banjong Pisanthanakun, best known for his work in the 2004 horror classic Shutter, and produced by The Wailing’s Na Hong-jin, The Medium is set in the northeast region of Thailand’s Isan, where the kind goddess Ba Yan is worshipped. A local family has served as Ba Yan’s shaman for many generations, and only a woman can be chosen as the next medium. However, when the condition of the successor, a young girl named Mink, begins to deteriorate, she also starts to behave in a sinister manner that worries the family that believes in the supposed goodness of Ba Yan.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Trailer For Ben Wheatley’s Timely Horror Film IN THE EARTH

Director Ben Wheatley is once again bringing his own unique style of horror to the screen with In The Earth. Wheatley wrote and directed the film quickly during the summer of 2020 – a time when most of the world was still locked down due to COVID-19. It looks like this real world event influenced Wheatley to craft a horror/thriller which looks to be as timely as it is creepy.
MoviesThe Independent

In the Earth review: An old-school, pandemic-set horror film with razor-sharp teeth

Dir: Ben Wheatley. Starring: Joel Fry, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires, Ellora Torchia, John Hollingworth, Mark Monero. Cert 15, 108 mins. Ben Wheatley has found himself back in the embrace of the familiar, following the most bizarre project of his career so far – a Netflix adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca, stripped almost entirely of its psychosexual desires and Gothic palette. His latest finds himself on far sturdier ground, harking back to the gnarly violence and wild psychedelics of 2011’s Kill List and 2013’s A Field in England.