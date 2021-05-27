Brian Cage Set For Horror Film Jasper

"There is no place like home." Dark Star Pictures has released the new US trailer for an Argentinian horror thriller titled Rock, Paper and Scissors, originally the same in Spanish, Piedra, Papel y Tijera. This initially premiered in 2019 at FrightFest in London and the Morbido Film Fest in Mexico. Jesus and Maria José are siblings living in the house of their recently deceased father. Their usual routine is interrupted by the arrival of Magdalena, their paternal half-sister. After many years without being with her other siblings, she comes from Spain to claim her share of the house inherited from their father. However, these siblings, who do not want to sell it, start playing wicked games with her, in which it is difficult to distinguish who has the stone, who has the paper and who has the scissors. This stars Agustina Cerviño, Valeria Giorcelli, Pablo Sigal. Looks like another unsettling, creepy Argentinian horror film to catch this summer. Disfrutar.