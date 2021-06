Freeman’s Sporting Club understands the power of a good sock, which is exactly why they partnered with American Trench, makers of some of the best in the game, on these supima socks that pay homage to both the brand’s history and its latest collection. Made from extra long-staple Supima cotton grown in California and Texas then spun into yarn in Georgia, the socks feature the Freeman’s Sporting Club logo circling the ankle and a pine tree just a few inches below, a reference to the brand’s continued love of the outdoor. That love is evident throughout the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection, which includes pieces bearing the same pine tree. Available in four shades, from classic white to a bolder orange, snag a pair or two and wear them proudly all summer.