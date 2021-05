Did you know that some plants have strange and yet healthy benefits for you? Maybe you are thinking that you have to eat these plants and get some nutrients from them. However, the plants that I am talking about are not for food, instead, these plants are for your sleeping time. Some plants are easy to tend to and only require minimal maintenance. Are you struggling with the quality of your sleep? If yes, then let the plants solve that problem. In this article, you will know about the 5 easy-to-grow houseplants that can help you sleep better.