POTUS

Karine Jean-Pierre takes her turn at the White House podium.

By Evelyn Blackwell
worldnewsera.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarine Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary for the White House, held a televised briefing for the first time on Wednesday, a baptism-by-fire moment that came shortly after a mass shooting and a request from President Biden that U.S. intelligence officials delve deeper into the origins of the coronavirus. In...

