AP Interview: Michigan official warns of democracy threats

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Michigan (AP) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson serves as the chief election official in Michigan, working alongside nearly 1,700 local officials who administer elections in the battleground state. In 2020, Benson was at the center of efforts to ensure a safe and secure election amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also was the first major election in Michigan since voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 allowing no-excuse absentee voting. The number of absentee ballots jumped — from 1.2 million during the 2016 presidential election to 3.2 million in November 2020.

www.heraldpalladium.com
