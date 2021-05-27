Cancel
Clearwater, FL

Norby drives in five runs for ECU in 13-9 win over Cincinnati

By theamerican.org
WITN
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEARWATER, FLORIDA - East Carolina’s bats came alive as the Pirates defeated Cincinnati,13-9, in an elimination game at the 2021 American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Wednesday at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. American Athletic Conference Player of the Year Connor Norby hit a pair of home runs and drove in five runs as 11 different batters recorded hits for the Pirates (39-14). After falling behind 11-1, the Bearcats (29-26) battled back to have the tying run on base in the eighth inning. Matt Bridges (4-0) was credited with the win for East Carolina after striking out five batters in 2.2 scoreless innings. Zach Agnos recorded the final four outs for his first save of the season. Zach Segal (5-4) took the loss, allowing six earned runs in four innings of work.

www.witn.com
